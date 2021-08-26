MLS-Liga MX All-Superstar Fit Canceled After Anti-gay Chant

Fanatics on the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles used a homophobic chant simply mins after Wednesday evening’s first MLS-Liga MX All-Superstar sport. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Photographs)

The brand new joint MLS-Liga MX All-Superstar sport kicked off Wednesday evening in Los Angeles to large fanfare and a sold-out crowd on the Banc of California Stadium.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Displays! 🎭🎬

Then again, the fit lasted handiest 10 mins ahead of the umpires needed to prevent taking part in because of an anti-gay chant.

The of Mexican soccer and the worldwide sport for years. The game’s governing frame has established a three-step plan for when officers pay attention a chant right through play, beginning with a stoppage of play and a verbal caution. The second one step is to pause the sport and take away gamers from the sector, and the 3rd step is to finish the fit totally.

The Mexican Soccer Federation once more this season, however enthusiasts have made it thru many of the Mexican males’s nationwide staff video games in 2021. The staff will subsequently additionally need to play some of the qualifying fits for the 2022 International Cup in an empty stadium, after .

As opposed to the hiatus, the All-Superstar Sport appeared like a good fortune. The MLS staff defeated the Liga MX staff in consequences in entrance of greater than 22,000 Southern California enthusiasts after FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi scored the successful objective.