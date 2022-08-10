MLS roster outperformed Liga MX for 2022 All-Star Game

Training sessions prior to the 2022 All-Star Game between MLS and Liga MX. Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

For the second year in a row, the All-Star Game o All-Star Game will be starred by M . LeagueX and the Major League Soccer. The duel will bring together the best players from each league during the last football cycle with 25 summoned by side, where it stands out that the value of the American workforce is higher than that of the Mexican. Although not by much.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the whole of the MLS is priced at 110.8 million of dollars, while that of the Liga MX at 109.8 million. On the Mexican side, none of the players in the top 5 were called up to the event: Florian Thauvin, Carlos Rodríguez, Maximiliano Meza, Fernando Gorriarán and Nicolás López.

However, in the representative of the United States they also highlight absences such as that of the Welshman Gareth Balethe Mexican Hector Herrera or el Italian Lorenzo Insignewho could not be integrated due to their recent arrival in the league.

The game will take place this Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.Central Mexico time, on the field of Estadio Allianz Fieldlocated in the city of Saint Paul, Minnesota, with a capacity for almost 20 thousand spectators.

goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas de Atlas (2.75 million), Óscar Ustari de Pachuca (1.1 million), Carlos Acevedo de Santos (5.5 million).

defenders: Kevin Alvarez of Pachuca ($5.5 million), Luis Quiñones of Tigers ($3.3 million) Luis Reyes of Atlas ($2.75 million), Brian Angulo of Toluca ($1.65 million), Hugo Nervo of Atlas ($2.75 million), Lisandro Lopez of Tijuana ( 2.75 million), Juan Escobar of the Blue Cross (5.5 million) and Jesus Angle of the Tigers (6.6 million).

Midfielders: Aldo Rocha of Atlas (4.4 million), Luis Chávez of Pachuca (5.5 million), Erik Lira of Cruz Azul (4.4 million), Fernando Beltrán of Chivas (4.95 million), Julián Quiñones of Atlas (5.5 million), Víctor Guzmán of Pachuca (8.25 million), Avilés Hurtado from Pachuca (1.32 million), Álvaro Fidalgo from América (4.4 million), Guido Pizarro from Tigres (3.85 million) and Heriberto Jurado from Necaxa (0.77 million).

strikers: Alexis Vega from Chivas (8.25 million), Julio Furch from Atlas (2.75 million), Juan Dinneno from Pumas (4.95 million), Germán Berterame from Monterrey (4.95 million) and Uriel Antuna from Cruz Azul (5.5 million).

goalkeepers: Philadelphia’s Andre Blake ($3.3 million), Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair ($1.1 million) and New York’s Sean Johnson ($1.65 million).

defenders: LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo ($4.95 million), New York’s Aaron Long ($3.3 million), Montréal’s Kamal Miller ($2.75 million), Los Angeles FC’s Diego Palacios ($3.85 million), Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner ($3.3 million), Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman ($3.85 million), Philadelphia’s Jakob Glesnes ($2.2 million) and Inter Miami’s DeAndre Yedlin ($2.75 million).

Midfielders: Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta ($2.7 million), Austin’s Sebastian Driussi ($7.7 million), Revolution’s Carles Gil ($7.7 million), Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar ($8.8 million), Columbus’s Darlington Nagbe ($3.3 million), Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso (11 million) and Ilie Sánchez of Los Angeles FC (0.88 million).

strikers: Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez ($0.5 million), Dallas’ Paul Arriola ($3.3 million), Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira ($6.6 million), DC United’s Taxi Fountas ($3.3 million), LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez ($2.2 million), Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC (5.5 million), Jordan Morris of Seattle (5.5 million) and Raúl Ruidíaz of Seattle (8.8 million).

