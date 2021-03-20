MMA Shock: Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirmed “100% Officially Retired” From UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his retirement from the UFC official after a meeting with Dana White (Photo: AP)

When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the UFC in October 2020 after beating Justin gaethje With a submission in the second round, everyone had a glimmer of hope of getting back in the Octagon again. But your goodbye is already official. After some meetings with Dana White, president of the competition, both confirmed on social networks that there is no going back.

Two months ago, his own Khabib encouraged the option of a last fight in the preview of the clash between Conor McGregor Y Dustin Porier, but hopes were dashed this Thursday when Dana White confirmed the farewell on social networks.

“29-0 stays that way. It is officially retired at 100%. It was amazing watching you work, Khabib. Thanks for everything and enjoy what comes next my friend “wrote the UFC boss.

Nor did it take long for the message of the Khabib. On your Instagram account, The Eagle posted photos next to Dana White and wrote a few words to reaffirm his decision not to fight again despite the fact that these months he was several times at the company’s facilities in Abu Dhabi Y Las Vegas to continue training.

“It was a good dinner with great people. Dana White, thank you so much bro for the opportunity to prove myself, you have changed many lives forever because of this sport. I will never forget your attitude towards me, Dana. My father did not forget and my children will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men. Also thanks to the entire team, reserve partners and all the fans. I hope they accept my decision and understand me”Communicated the Dagestani fighter.

Between the absence of rivals to motivate him and the death of his father from coronavirus in July last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to end his fantastic career pass to only have 32 years. It is retired as one of the greatest in the history of UFC and of the MMA, being a specialist in submissions.

His name became known worldwide when he defeated Conor McGregor, in a fight that ended in scandal and that was a nine month suspension, but that did not tarnish his qualities in the octagons. He leaves with a baggage of 29-0, with three successful defenses of his title now vacant. As Dana White said in ESPN, that light weight belt will dispute it Michael Chandler Y Charles Oliveira next May 15.

