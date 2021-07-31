MMFSL CIO, Gururaj Rao Joins Aditya Birla Well being Insurance coverage, IT Information, ET CIO

Mumbai based totally Gururaj Rao transferred from Mahindra & Mahindra Monetary Products and services after greater than 10 years with the insurance coverage corporate. At MMFSL, he held the function of VP & CIO and used to be chargeable for IT in all non-bank monetary services and products together with retail loans and mortgages, SMB industrial loans, financing of client durables, distribution of monetary merchandise, and many others.

Rao has now joined Aditya Birla Well being Insurance coverage as EVP & CTO. On this new function, he’ll play a pioneering function within the generation area and can use his spaces of experience to stimulate innovation within the well being insurer.



He has greater than twenty years of revel in main IT in banking, insurance coverage and monetary services and products companies. Rao has labored at main BFSIA establishments comparable to Mahindra & Mahindra Monetary Products and services, ICICI financial institution, Birla Insurance coverage and extra, within the capability of IT management roll.

Rao holds a Bachelor of Engineering level in Electronics and Telecommunications from the College of Mumbai. He additionally bought a grasp’s level in control research, focusing on Finance.

Rao has all the time been studying and exploring schooling, so he has been in a position to earn some leading edge management construction applied sciences and certifications from main institutes comparable to IIT-Bombay and the College of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross Faculty of Trade.