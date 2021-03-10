Mnet Announces IZ*ONE Will Disband In April

In accordance with Mnet, IZ*ONE might be disbanding in April as deliberate.

On March 10, Mnet launched the next assertion:

Howdy. That is Mnet. Forward of the conclusion of the “IZ*ONE” challenge, Mnet, Swing Leisure, and Off The File have held discussions and listened to the opinions of every company for the very best actions the 12 members can perform. The actions of challenge group IZ*ONE, which debuted in 2018 with the album “COLOR*IZ” and grew into a woman group that represents Asia and is cherished not solely in Korea but in addition around the globe, will come to a detailed in April as deliberate. A two-day on-line live performance “ONE, THE STORY” might be held on on March 13 and 14 with the followers who love IZ*ONE. Mnet, Swing Leisure, and Off The File specific our gratitude to the 12 members of IZ*ONE who confirmed their greatest, and we’ll proceed to assist them as artist in order that the fantastical story they created collectively can proceed on. Please anticipate and assist the brand new sides they may present any longer.

IZ*ONE was shaped as a challenge group by Mnet’s idol survival present “Produce 48.” The group debuted in October 2018 as a brief group that may promote for 2 and a half years. Earlier this 12 months, it was shared that CJ ENM (Mnet’s guardian firm) had reached out to the members’ companies to debate a possible contract extension.

Supply (1)