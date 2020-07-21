Mnet Announces Launch Of “Present Me The Money 9”

Mnet has formally introduced a brand new season of “Present Me the Money!”

“Present Me the Money” is a well-liked rap competitors present that has aired on Mnet since 2012. The final winner, in the course of the 2019 season, was Punchnello and the producer crew of BGM-v Crew.

On July 20, it was introduced that Mnet could be accepting functions for the present from now till August 21. Functions could be despatched in through the official e-mail deal with, web site, or Instagram, and anybody who likes and enjoys rapping is inspired to use.

In line with stories, “Present Me the Money 9” plans to showcase a brand new system of competitors, in addition to the standard numerous lineup of gifted producers. The largest distinction within the new season would be the ultimate prize. The winner of “SMTM9” will obtain the title of “Younger Boss” as the brand new protagonist of the Korean hip hop scene. Together with the prize cash given in earlier seasons, the winner will obtain a substantial funding in their music manufacturing, from album manufacturing, live shows, advertising, and different enterprise ventures.

“Present Me the Money 9” will air someday within the second half of the 12 months.

