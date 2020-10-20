Mnet Announces Owen’s Departure From “Present Me The Money 9” After His Marijuana Controversy

Rapper Owen will not be a part of Mnet’s “Present Me the Money 9.”

On October 20, Mnet acknowledged to DongA.com, “Owen, whose marijuana case has been turned over to prosecutors, can be leaving ‘Present Me the Money 9.’ All of Owen’s footage within the broadcast can be edited out utterly. The footage that has already been broadcast within the first episode will even be eliminated and the episode can be re-edited.”

A day earlier, Channel A had reported that Nafla, Crazy, BLOO, Owen, and Younger West, 5 artists from the company MKIT Rain Data, had been caught by the police final 12 months after utilizing marijuana. Their company launched an official assertion confirming that the artists had admitted to smoking marijuana in 2019 through the investigation and that 4 of the artists had obtained a suspension of indictment in July 2020, with Younger West’s trial at the moment ongoing.

Owen had appeared within the premiere episode of “Present Me the Money 9,” which aired on October 16, and had obtained the necklace that meant he would go to the subsequent spherical.

