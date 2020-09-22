Mnet Asian Music Awards Announces Date And Details For This Year’s Ceremony

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (hereafter MAMA) has revealed data on this 12 months’s ceremony!

2020 MAMA will happen in Korea and be held as an “untact” (non face-to-face contact) ceremony for the primary time.

A consultant of CJ ENM commented, “Asia’s best music awards present MAMA has all the time superior with modern makes an attempt. We additionally consider this 12 months’s untact ceremony as a brand new alternative. Based mostly on the technical abilities and know-how that we now have constructed up over time, we are going to put together the best performances so [MAMA] can shine as the best international music pageant true to its identify.”

2020 MAMA is ready to be held on December 6.

