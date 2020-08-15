General News

Mnet Confirms “I-LAND” Cleaning Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19 And Explains Safety Measures Being Taken

August 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Mnet has confirmed experiences that an “I-LAND” cleansing crew member examined constructive for COVID-19, and that they’ve taken acceptable security measures.

On August 15, Dispatch launched an unique report {that a} member of the janitorial service firm employed by “I-LAND” had examined constructive for COVID-19. Based on the report, the person visited the set of “I-LAND” on August 12 to hold out his duties, and was alone and carrying a masks on the time.

A supply from “I-LAND” responded to the experiences and acknowledged, “We’ve got been taking nice care in finishing up preventative measures equivalent to retaining a report of everybody who visits the set, gathering well being questionnaires, and measuring physique temperature. Nonetheless, we’ve sadly had a case of COVID-19 on set.”

They continued so as to add, “The set of ‘I-LAND’ was shut down and closed off, and has been disinfected. We’ve got knowledgeable the employees and contestants that there was a constructive case and for his or her security, all of them can be examined as properly.”

The latest episode of “I-LAND” aired on August 14 and revealed which 12 contestants can be shifting on to the following spherical. Watch the episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment