Mnet Confirms “I-LAND” Cleaning Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19 And Explains Safety Measures Being Taken

Mnet has confirmed experiences that an “I-LAND” cleansing crew member examined constructive for COVID-19, and that they’ve taken acceptable security measures.

On August 15, Dispatch launched an unique report {that a} member of the janitorial service firm employed by “I-LAND” had examined constructive for COVID-19. Based on the report, the person visited the set of “I-LAND” on August 12 to hold out his duties, and was alone and carrying a masks on the time.

A supply from “I-LAND” responded to the experiences and acknowledged, “We’ve got been taking nice care in finishing up preventative measures equivalent to retaining a report of everybody who visits the set, gathering well being questionnaires, and measuring physique temperature. Nonetheless, we’ve sadly had a case of COVID-19 on set.”

They continued so as to add, “The set of ‘I-LAND’ was shut down and closed off, and has been disinfected. We’ve got knowledgeable the employees and contestants that there was a constructive case and for his or her security, all of them can be examined as properly.”

The latest episode of "I-LAND" aired on August 14 and revealed which 12 contestants can be shifting on to the following spherical.

