Mnet Confirms Reports That “Kingdom” Will Not Air This Year

After it was reported by Ilgan Sports activities that Mnet’s “Kingdom” won’t be airing throughout the yr, Mnet confirmed this to be true.

A supply from Mnet said to Hankook Ilbo, “It was a disgrace that we might solely report ‘Street to Kingdom’ with out an viewers because of the prolongation of COVID-19. The producers are having discussions about showcasing ‘Kingdom’ with a unique construction, and sadly, the present will now not be a part of this yr’s lineup. Within the second half of the yr, we have now ‘I-LAND‘ Half 2, ‘CAP-TEEN,’ and ‘Present Me the Cash 9‘ ready. Please present numerous curiosity [in these shows].”

“Kingdom” would be the follow-up program to “Street to Kingdom,” which concerned a contest between boy teams PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Youngster, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. The Boyz, because the winner of “Street to Kingdom,” earned a ticket to compete on “Kingdom.” The remainder of the lineup has but to be confirmed.

Watch the newest episode of Mnet’s “I-LAND” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)