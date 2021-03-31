Mnet Denies Rumors Of Discord With Starship After WJSN’s Appearance On “M Countdown” Falls Through

Mnet has responded to rumors of discord between the channel and Starship Leisure (hereafter Starship).

On March 30, WJSN introduced on their official social media channels that the group was scheduled to carry out on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on April 1. Nevertheless, the publish was deleted six hours after it was uploaded. “M Countdown” additionally eliminated their unique preview clip for the upcoming episode and uploaded a brand new one with out WJSN within the performer lineup. This led to speculations that Mnet and Starship had been on dangerous phrases with one another.

The subsequent day, a supply from Mnet defined to Newsen, “We had been discussing the main points of WJSN’s ‘M Countdown’ stage this week with their reps, and so they requested to carry out two songs. As a result of ‘Kingdom: Legendary Battle‘ begins airing this week, the working time for ‘M Countdown’ has gotten shorter. Because of the time limitation, we couldn’t settle for WJSN’s request. WJSN’s reps said that they’d not seem on the present, and that’s the reason their look was cancelled. We aren’t in a feud or something with Starship.”

Newsen shares that Mnet’s assertion doesn’t clarify why different Starship artists, like Jeong Sewoon and CRAVITY, additionally didn’t seem on “M Countdown” throughout their promotions although they appeared on all different music exhibits. Some speculate that Mnet and Starship might have been on dangerous phrases ever since MONSTA X turned down Mnet’s provide for a spot on “Kingdom: Legendary Battle.”

In the meantime, WJSN made their comeback with “UNNATURAL” on March 31.

Supply (1)