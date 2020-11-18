Mnet Releases Statement About Compensation For “Produce 101” Series Contestants Affected By Vote Manipulation

Mnet has launched a press release relating to compensation for contestants affected by the manipulation of rankings for the “Produce 101” collection.

An inventory of the contestants who have been eradicated attributable to manipulation was publicly revealed throughout the trial of appeals for the “Produce 101” collection manipulation case, which happened on November 18. The contestants who benefited from the manipulation weren’t revealed.

Following the trial, Mnet launched the next assertion:

As we speak, the trial of appeals for the case associated to the “Produce 101” collection was held. Mnet respects the courtroom’s resolution and humbly accepts their ruling. We as soon as once more bow our heads in apology for stirring up a scandal. Throughout the means of the trial, a listing of the trainees who have been harmed by the “Produce 101” collection was revealed. We really feel extraordinarily apologetic in direction of the trainees and their households who have been deeply damage by us. From the second the problem was raised, Mnet has been discussing compensation for the affected trainees we might determine ourselves. A few of the discussions are full, whereas others are nonetheless ongoing. We are going to take accountability till the tip and do our greatest to compensate for the damages incurred by all affected trainees revealed by right this moment’s trial. We sincerely apologize as soon as extra to the trainees who have been harmed due to us, their households, and the viewers who supported the “Produce 101” collection with love.

