Mnet Releases Statement About IZ*ONE’s Future After Reveal Of Wrongly Eliminated Contestants

Following current studies in regards to the “Produce 101” sequence vote manipulation case, Mnet has launched an official assertion concerning IZ*ONE’s future actions.

On November 18, throughout the attraction trial for the “Produce 101” sequence case, the courtroom revealed the listing of contestants who have been eradicated as a consequence of manipulation of the present’s rankings. Later that day, Mnet launched a press release about the potential for compensating contestants who had been affected by the manipulation.

Mnet has now made a proper announcement stating that IZ*ONE will probably be shifting ahead with their beforehand scheduled actions, together with the discharge of a brand new album on December 7 and a comeback efficiency on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) the day earlier than.

Mnet’s full assertion is as follows:

Hiya. That is Mnet. We’re making a press release about IZ*ONE’s future actions. As scheduled, IZ*ONE will probably be releasing a brand new album on December 7, and so they additionally plan to attend the 2020 MAMA on December 6. The duty for this ‘Produce’ state of affairs rests totally on Mnet alone. Mnet will take full duty for the trainees who’ve suffered damages, and we may even do our utmost to completely assist IZ*ONE, who’s already selling and whose members are already chasing their particular person desires [as artists]. Off The Document Leisure and Swing Leisure, who’re presently co-managing IZ*ONE, may even do their utmost to meet their duties and help the expansion of their artist. We sincerely thank the entire followers who at all times love and assist IZ*ONE. Moreover, we apologize as soon as once more to the entire viewers who cared about and rooted for the trainees who suffered damages as a consequence of this case.

