Mnet To Launch New Teen Audition Show “CAP-TEEN”

Mnet has introduced an upcoming audition program for youngsters who dream of being Ok-pop stars.

This system “CAP-TEEN,” which is aimed for a teenage viewers, might be premiering in October. It’s described that the present will give youngsters who need to be Ok-pop stars the possibility to carry out on stage and its objective is to create new teenage stars.

Whereas Mnet’s present “Excessive Faculty Rapper” targeted on youngsters who dreamed of excelling on this planet of hip hop, “CAP-TEEN” is accepting candidates who’re gifted in a number of completely different areas, together with singing, dancing, and rapping.

“CAP-TEEN” is open to not solely particular person contestants, but in addition teams. The winner of the present might be given the possibility to launch a debut tune that was produced by a star producer with choreography by one in all Korea’s greatest dance groups.

Mnet is accepting candidates for “CAP-TEEN” till August 28.

