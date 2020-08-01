Mnet’s “I-LAND” Announces “BTS, Into The I-LAND” Coming Soon

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has shared a preview that’s getting everybody excited!

On the finish of the July 31 episode of the present, a teaser was shared that first consists of the contestants speaking about their admiration of BTS and the way nice they’re.

“I feel I modified after seeing BTS,” says Ok. “They had been so cool that it made me need to go to Korea.” Jake shares that he needed to have the expertise of acting on the sort of levels that BTS does.

Sunghoon says, “I feel they made me understand I need to be an idol.”

A caption then reads, “AND, Into the I-LAND, BTS,” with the group’s emblem and the date of August 14.

“I-LAND” has not but confirmed the which means of the teaser, however many followers are questioning if BTS could be showing on the present that day.

“I-LAND” is an “remark actuality program” that follows the creation of a brand new boy group. It’s the primary venture by BELIF+, which is a three way partnership between CJ ENM and BTS’s company Massive Hit Leisure.

BTS is at present making ready to launch their new English-language single on August 21.

In the meantime, international voting on “I-LAND” runs till August 2, and you’ll try the small print of the July 31 episode right here.

