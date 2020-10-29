Mnet’s “Kingdom” Reportedly To Begin Filming In January

On October 29, JoyNews24 reported that Mnet was making ready to movie and broadcast “Kingdom” early subsequent yr.

In 2019, Mnet launched “Queendom,” a contest present during which 5 woman teams and one feminine solo artist went head-to-head in performances and on the music charts.

After the success of “Queendom,” Mnet introduced that they might be launching a male model of the present. In contrast to “Queendom,” this present was divided into two elements: “Street to Kingdom,” which aired from April to June 2020, and “Kingdom.”

Based on JoyNews24’s sources, “Kingdom” is about to start filming in January 2021, with the purpose of airing its first episode in February.

A supply from Mnet said, “We’re at present casting artists with the purpose of airing the primary episode within the first half of 2021. The precise particulars of the filming and broadcast haven’t been determined.”

Mnet had deliberate to air “Kingdom” within the second half of 2020, however these plans have been derailed by the continued world COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the winners of “Street to Kingdom,” The Boyz will mechanically be collaborating in “Kingdom.”

Supply (1) (2)