Mnet’s “Kingdom” Responds To Reports Of Fairness Issues Regarding Stage Decoration Budget

Mnet’s “Kingdom” has responded to reviews of unfair therapy.

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom” and can function THE BOYZ, Stray Youngsters, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9 as rivals.

On March 29, trade representatives reported of a problem that arose whereas recording performances for a success track mission. Every group was advised beforehand that the utmost funds for stage ornament could be 5 million received (roughly $4,416) every with a view to guarantee equity. Nonetheless, through the recording, a few of the teams’ companies reportedly requested why a sure group had an extravagant set and props that seemed to be far over the funds and questioned if it was on account of CJ ENM investing within the group’s company. In accordance with the report, the manufacturing crew stated on the time that it’s as a result of the group’s props have been from their live performance, however as the opposite teams have additionally had concert events with props that would’ve been used, their companies continued to talk out.

In response to the report, Mnet’s “Kingdom” has launched the next official assertion:

As it’s the first competitors spherical, we set a funds to equally coordinate the six groups’ performances, however we apologize for not contemplating particulars that would’ve been outlined like limits and attainable conditions. Following the primary competitors spherical, the manufacturing crew is realizing the gravity of the difficulty relating to this facet. Nonetheless, as we’ve got to prioritize the artists’ creatives for the absolute best performances, we’ve got considerations and are cautious about presenting a particular information relating to all elements of stage set manufacturing. The “Kingdom” manufacturing crew is working onerous for the artists to have the ability to concentrate on their performances and create the absolute best performances by having shut conversations with the six groups and their companies. We are going to do our greatest to ensure that future competitors rounds to be carried out easily.

“Kingdom” will air its premiere episode on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

