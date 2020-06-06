Mnet’s Show “Good Lady” Shares Plans Regarding AB6IX’s Lim Young Min’s Appearance In Next Episode, Following His DUI Controversy

Mnet’s “Good Lady” has introduced it will likely be modifying out AB6IX’s Lim Young Min from the upcoming episode as a lot as attainable.

“Good Lady” is an Mnet hip hop actuality program that showcases feminine hip-hop and R&B artists by having them staff as much as full quests towards visitor artists. The teaser on the finish of the June four episode revealed that the following episode will embody the solid members going up towards idols together with AB6IX, VIXX’s Ravi, Oh My Lady, and Hyolyn.

AB6IX’s company Model New Music introduced on June four that Lim Young Min was caught drunk driving by the police on Could 31 and had his driver’s license revoked. He is due to this fact occurring a hiatus.

On June 5, a consultant of “Good Lady” acknowledged, “We filmed the looks earlier than Lim Young Min was caught drunk driving. We apologize that we can not edit out his footage totally, since our present is ready up with a contest format. We’ll edit out footage of Lim Young Min in a method that doesn’t negatively have an effect on the opposite artists.”

AB6IX’s comeback that was deliberate for June eight has been moved to June 29. The episode of “Good Lady” that includes AB6IX will air on June 11.

Supply (1) (2)