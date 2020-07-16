MNREGA pulling out the poor from ‘Prime Minister Modi’s dug economic pit’: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the government for increasing employment demand under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MNREGA) in the country at the time of Corona virus epidemic and claimed that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( MNREGA is driving the poor out of the ‘economic pit’ dug by Narendra Modi. Also Read – Great shock to Donald Trump, heavy drop in approval rating, Corona decreases popularity

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Modi ji ever said that in the MNREGA people are simply dug pits." But the truth is that the economic pit that Modi ji has dug out of the poor today is the MNREGA. "The Congress leader said -" Without MNREGA, not poverty, the poor will be eradicated. "Corona Virus Due to this, a graph of statistics related to increasing employment demand under MNREGA in the country was also shared.

Rahul Gandhi said that in view of the unemployment situation, the government had announced an additional allocation of Rs 40 thousand crore for MNREGA a few months ago. Earlier, in the budget of the current financial year, the government announced a budget of Rs 61,000 crore for MNREGA.