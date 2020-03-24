Mnuchin: Negotiators ‘very close’ to deal on coronavirus stimulus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators have been nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.
59 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators have been nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment