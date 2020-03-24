General News

Mnuchin: Negotiators ‘very close’ to deal on coronavirus stimulus

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read




59 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators have been nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment