Mo Gilligan makes huge mistake on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

It wouldn’t be an episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off if one thing didn’t go unsuitable.

Final week, YouTuber Joe Sugg sliced his finger and fainted, and presenter Alex Jones required stitches after her mixing bowl shattered.

This week’s drama got here from comic Mo Gilligan – who needed to begin from scratch with only one hour left on the clock, after he made a huge mistake along with his cake.

The comic was prepared to begin adorning his cake right into a excessive high coach for the Showstopper Problem when he all of the sudden seen it had a slight dip within the center.

“We would simply must do a sandal, I don’t know if we’re going to get a excessive high out of this,” he joked earlier than noticing a tray of eggs left on the facet.

It’s at this level that he realised he’d solely used two eggs as a substitute of the 9 the recipe had requested for.

However in true Mo type, he didn’t let that crack him and determined to begin over despite the fact that the opposite celebs had been now adorning their muffins.

He managed to whip up one other cake combine and shove it within the oven, however there simply wasn’t sufficient time left to embellish his shoe, leading to Mo presenting a log-shaped caked with some fragments on high for laces.

As Paul lower into the cake, he seen the marginally moist centre, joking: “That’s athlete’s foot.”

However regardless of the looks, the judges couldn’t fault it and Mo by some means managed to drag the cat out the bag.

“That’s a scrumptious cake my buddy,” Paul mentioned earlier than going on to go with Mo on his raspberry jam filling.

“Each one in every of your jams has been nice!” he added.

Feels like there could possibly be a brand new profession within the making for Mo…

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is out there to look at on-line on All 4. If you happen to’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.