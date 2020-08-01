Mo Gilligan says after BAFTA TV Awards 2020 win – “There’s so much work to do on getting people like myself on TV”

Comic Mo Gilligan has mentioned that his 2020 BAFTA win “provides hope” to so many people who “look like [him]”, however that there’s nonetheless “so much extra to do” by way of BAME illustration on TV.

The Lateish Present presenter, who acquired the Greatest Leisure Efficiency award for his work on the present at tonight’s ceremony, mentioned in his acceptance speech that his win will encourage others from an analogous background to him.

“Simply on a private notice, this award means so much to me, even the names that I’m with it’s like blew my thoughts away to be right here,” he mentioned.

“And it additionally provides hope to so many people who sound like me, look like me and are from the identical background as me, so yeah man.”

Talking after his win, the comic expanded on his acceptance speech, including: “I assume inside TV, I feel everyone knows there’s so much extra to do.”

“I feel what I used to be saying was very self-explanatory. There’s so much work to do on getting people like myself on TV, people from completely different backgrounds, people that sound like me and never really feel like you’re on TV and you’ve got to change the best way you communicate.”

He continued: “Hopefully there’s somebody watching they usually’re like, ‘You already know what, bruv. Mo – that’s the man who lives down my highway. I do know Mo, I’ve acquired a pal referred to as Mo, I’m a Mo and I can do it,’ and I feel that’s what it was about.”

“However there’s nonetheless so much work to do and I feel all of us collectively know that inside this business.”

The 32-year-old started hosted the primary sequence of the Channel four talkshow in July 2019, which noticed him interview the likes of Katherine Ryan, Harry Redknapp, Tyson Fury and Steve Coogan over the course of six episodes.

He rose to prominence within the comedy world after being noticed by Canadian rapper Drake and went on to co-host The Large Narstie Present with rapper Large Narstie.

