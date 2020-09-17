‘Mo Willems Storytime Shorts’ Acquired by HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has acquired the rights to stream kids’s e book creator Mo Willems’ assortment of animated shorts, “Mo Willems Storytime Shorts.”

The gathering is scheduled to premiere on the platform Sept. 17, when 15 shorts from 2006 to 2019 shall be made out there. The whole checklist of which shall be out there is offered under.

Willems at the moment serves because the HBO Max artist in residence, and the deal marks the primary time his animations shall be out there to stream.

“I began my profession as an animator, and I didn’t cease after I started publishing books! Through the years, I produced and voiced 15 animated shorts based mostly on my books,” he stated in an announcement. “What a thrill to have all of them collected on HBO Max for the primary time, prepared for a brand new viewers to get pleasure from!”

The cartoons all characteristic voice appearing by Willems and his shut household and associates. Weston Woods and Mo Willems Studios, Inc. produce.

A live-action particular will even premiere on Sept. 17, entitled “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Current: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!” Sketch comedy and readings shall be performed by celebrities together with Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Fred Newman, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.

The whole checklist of the “Mo Willems Storytime Shorts” is offered under:

“The Pigeon HAS to Go to College!” (2019)

“Nanette’s Baguette” (2018)

“That’s NOT a Good Concept!” (2015)

“Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” (2015)

“Duckling Will get a Cookie!?” (2014)

“Hooray for Amanda and Her Alligator!” (2013)

“Knuffle Bunny Free, An Surprising Diversion” (2012)

“Edwina, the Dinosaur Who Didn’t Know She Was Extinct” (2012)

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Keep Up Late!” (2011)

“Bare Mole Rat Will get Dressed!” (2010)

“The Pigeon Finds a Hotdog!” (2010)

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” (2009)

“Knuffle Bunny Too, A Case of Mistaken Id” (2009)

“Leonardo the Horrible Monster” (2007)

“Knuffle Bunny, A Cautionary Story” (2006).