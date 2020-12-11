‘Moana: The Sequence’ Set for 2023 on Disney Plus

General News

December 11, 2020
Disney is creating an animated sequence based mostly on the characteristic movie “Moana.”

The new venture, titled “Moana: The Sequence” is ready to premiere in 2023.

Disney additionally introduced quite a few new sequence from characteristic animation studios Walt Disney Animation and Pixar.

• Disney Animation’s first authentic sequence, “Baymax,” will observe the medical robotic from characteristic movie “Large Hero 6.” It’s set to premiere in fall, 2021.

• “Zootopia Plus,” based mostly on the talking-animal characteristic, will premiere in early 2022.

• “Tiana,” a sequence based mostly on the heroine from the animated characteristic “The Princess and the Frog,” can be  set for 2022.

•Disney Animation and Afrigan studio Kugali will workforce for “Iwájú,” a youth-oriented science fiction sequence set fo 2022.

• Pixar’s “Dug Days” — a by-product from the studio’s characteristic movie “Up” — hails from creator Bob Peterson, who additionally serves because the voice of the titular speaking canine. The sequence will premiere in fall 2021.

• A sequence based mostly on Pixar’s “Vehicles” will debut in fall, 2022.

sPixar has additionally set its first long-form animated sequence based mostly on an authentic concept. Hailing from creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, each veterans of “Toy Story 4,” “Win or Lose” is a few co-ed middle-school softball workforce within the week main as much as their championship recreation. Every episode follows the identical week from the attitude of a unique character fall 2023.

