‘Moana: The Sequence’ Set for 2023 on Disney Plus

Disney is creating an animated sequence based mostly on the characteristic movie “Moana.”

The new venture, titled “Moana: The Sequence” is ready to premiere in 2023.

Disney additionally introduced quite a few new sequence from characteristic animation studios Walt Disney Animation and Pixar.

• Disney Animation’s first authentic sequence, “Baymax,” will observe the medical robotic from characteristic movie “Large Hero 6.” It’s set to premiere in fall, 2021.

• “Zootopia Plus,” based mostly on the talking-animal characteristic, will premiere in early 2022.

• “Tiana,” a sequence based mostly on the heroine from the animated characteristic “The Princess and the Frog,” can be set for 2022.

•Disney Animation and Afrigan studio Kugali will workforce for “Iwájú,” a youth-oriented science fiction sequence set fo 2022.

• Pixar’s “Dug Days” — a by-product from the studio’s characteristic movie “Up” — hails from creator Bob Peterson, who additionally serves because the voice of the titular speaking canine. The sequence will premiere in fall 2021.

• A sequence based mostly on Pixar’s “Vehicles” will debut in fall, 2022.

sPixar has additionally set its first long-form animated sequence based mostly on an authentic concept. Hailing from creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, each veterans of “Toy Story 4,” “Win or Lose” is a few co-ed middle-school softball workforce within the week main as much as their championship recreation. Every episode follows the identical week from the attitude of a unique character fall 2023.