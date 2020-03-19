Mobile-Games Company Scopely Raises $200 Million From Chernin Group, Advance

Scopely, a mobile-games developer, introduced an extra $200 million as a part of its Collection D funding spherical from Advance, whose holdings embody Condé Nast, and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group (TCG).

The brand new funding doubles the scale of the unique $200 million Collection D spherical Scopely introduced final fall and brings the corporate to over $650 million raised to this point. The upsized spherical brings Scopely’s Collection D post-money valuation to $1.9 billion.

Scopely introduced the extra financing, which was accomplished earlier in 2020, saying that the spherical was disclosed through the FTC following regulatory approval this week. “Whereas below regular circumstances we’d have a good time this milestone broadly, our ideas are centered on the well-being of our staff, their households, our gamers and all of our communities,” Scopely co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira mentioned in a press release.

Scopely mentioned it plans to make use of the brand new funding for added acquisitions and investments. In January, it acquired FoxNext Video games, whose titles embody “Marvel Strike Pressure,” from Disney, which had picked up the studio by means of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Scopely plans to promote FoxNext Video games’ Chilly Iron Studios, which is creating PC and console video games, because it diverges from Scopely’s cell focus.

“The FoxNext Video games acquisition bolstered our dedication to M&A, and the chance to accomplice with Advance and TCG was a welcome addition to additional help our technique,” Ferreira mentioned in a ready assertion.

Culver Metropolis, Calif.-based Scopely says it has generated greater than $1 billion in lifetime income. The corporate’s top-grossing video games embody “Star Trek Fleet Command” (created by Dublin-based DIGIT Recreation Studios, which Scopely purchased final 12 months), “Looney Tunes World of Mayhem,” “WWE Champions 2019,” “The Strolling Useless: Highway To Survival,” “Yahtzee With Buddies” and “Wheel of Fortune: Free Play.”

TCG beforehand participated in Scopely’s seed and Collection A rounds. The corporate final fall closed an inaugural fund to spend money on client and digital media companies with over $700 million of commitments from buyers.

“The Scopely workforce has outperformed expectations persistently for the 9 years we’ve got been an investor,” Jesse Jacobs, co-founder and accomplice at TCG, mentioned in a press release. “As the standard media {industry} continues to undergo unprecedented change, we imagine that Scopely has all of the elements for super success—publicity to video games (the fastest-growing sector in media), a scalable and sturdy expertise platform, a diversified set of well-known IP, a pretty financial profile, and a workforce hyper-focused on execution and long-term success.”

Janine Shelffo, Advance’s chief technique and growth officer, commented, “Advance has carefully adopted the expansion and transformation of the gaming {industry} and recognized Scopely as a rising drive. We’re deeply impressed with its industry-leading expertise platform and analytics functionality, which it has leveraged to create a various portfolio of persistently profitable video games.”

With the most recent funding, an Advance government will be part of Scopely’s board of administrators and a TCG consultant will be part of as a board observer.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Scopely chief income officer Tim O’Brien, chairman/co-CEO Walter Driver, co-CEO Javier Ferreira, CTO Ankur Bulsara