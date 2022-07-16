Mobile games have made billions worldwide during the first half of 2022

In total, some 41.2 billion dollars have been spent by consumers.

During the six months that we have in 2022 spending by consumers in the mobile gaming market amounts to $41.2 billion, according to Gameindustry.biz. Despite these incredible figures, this number represents a decrease of 6.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Google Play a large sum of money has been taken has entered 15,600 million dollars, a figure that has been reduced by 15% compared to last year. The top earning games are owned by Tencent. Honor of Kings y PUBG Mobile they have entered 1,400 and 1,100 million respectively.

Google Play has entered 15,600 million dollarsOther famous games that have also brought in a lot of money is Genshin Impact coming to collect 986 million. Candy Crush y Roblox they have won during these 6 months more than 550 million each. Still, even though these numbers are surprisingly down from last year, what they have increased son the downloads of games on both iOS and Android reaching the 28.1 billionwhich is 0.4% more.

In recent years we are seeing how the mobile market has become a great profitability opportunity for many developers. Without going any further, this week a new title of The Division saga has been presented for the mobile market. Additionally, Stumble Guys, a Fall Guys knockoff, is sweeping both revenue and downloads to more than 18 million players simultaneously.

