Mobile number not linked, don’t worry, LPG Cylinder will be available easily, just have to do this work

LPG Cylinder: The government oil companies of the country have postponed the Delivery Authentication Code-DAC for the replacement of LPG cylinder with effect from 1 November 2020. Now if the mobile number of any customer is not linked to the gas connection, then you do not have to worry at all.

According to the money control news, the delivery authentication code has been postponed for the time being. In this case, a senior official said that customers can get DAC, but it has not been made mandatory. That is, it depends on the customer. Let us know that about 30 percent of the customers have already linked their gas connection to the mobile number.

In such a situation, if the mobile number of any customer is not linked with the gas connection, then they will not get DAC on the mobile. According to the news of money control, due to some technical problems, it has not been made mandatory yet.

Earlier, companies had made it mandatory for customers to show DAC codes from November 1 for delivery of cylinders in Delhi-NCR and 100 Smart Cities.

It was said that you will not get delivery of cylinder only by booking through DAC code. For this, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. You will have to tell that OTP to the delivery boy. Only then will you get your cylinder.

On the other hand, if the mobile number of a customer is not registered, then they can get their number updated through the app. This app will also be available with the delivery boy. OTP will be generated after updating the number.