Mobiles price seven crore rupees looted on truck in Madhya Pradesh, case in UP

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Round 9,000 cellphones price Rs 7 crore have been looted from a Bengaluru-bound truck and the driving force used to be thrashed. After the thrashing, the driving force used to be thrown out of the automobile. The incident happened on October 5 in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, however a case has now been registered in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.Additionally Learn – UP: Those that worshiped Asaram in prison in rape case have been prosecuted, BJP chief complained

Superintendent of Police (Town) Martand Prakash Singh mentioned, “A criticism has been lodged on behalf of the chief of Oppo Cell Corporate, Sachin Manav. Because the truck crossed the Babina toll in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, miscreants allegedly thrashed the driving force, threw him out of the automobile and fled with the truck. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Father made a dating in 11 years, in 6 years passed over daughter to twenty-eight males

He mentioned {that a} police group has been constituted to analyze the subject, Madhya Pradesh Police could also be being contacted on this subject. The SP mentioned that efforts are being made to track the positioning of the miscreants via CCTV pictures and surveillance. Additionally Learn – Have you ever additionally carried out for Ayushman Bharat Rojgar Yojana? 3423 applicants gained appointment letters; Then…