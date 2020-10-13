Model Claudia Schiffer Signs With CAA

CAA has signed mannequin and inventive director Claudia Schiffer.

Schiffer stated she needed to work with CAA as a result of the company is dedicated to pushing for change within the modeling business. She hopes to work alongside CAA vogue group chief Christian Carino and different brokers to result in institutional fixes throughout the world of vogue.

“I’ve been searching for an agent who’s prepared to embrace the longer term, study from the errors of the previous and be the proper mix of enterprise and vogue,” stated Schiffer. “I wish to be not solely a voice on this motion, however a mentor for the following era.”

Schiffer, who can be an govt producer, obtained her begin in 1987 after being noticed by a modeling agent. She discovered success early in her profession, posing for the quilt of British Vogue at 19 years outdated and changing into the world’s highest paid supermodel by age 21. She additionally did a marketing campaign for Guess and was the face of Chanel.

Schiffer has taken half in promoting campaigns for firms together with Versace, Balmain, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Pepsi and Neiman Marcus. Based on the Guinness Ebook of World Data, Schiffer holds the document for many journal cowl appearances with over 1000.

Schiffer is repped by Anna Ogundehin and Ziffren Brittenham LLP’s Matt Johnson.