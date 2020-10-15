Model Town Hit and Run: Minor secretly carrying Uncle’s Honda City at night, four absconded after trampling, arrested

Model Town Hit and Run: The Delhi Police has arrested a 17-year-old minor studying in a 12th class in the Model Town Hit and Run case. Significantly, on Monday, a high-speed car hit 4 people, including 3 children, and then escaped from the spot. In which two girls died and one child and one adult were badly injured. People present at the scene rushed the injured victims to the hospital, where the doctor declared two dead. At the same time, the condition of a child and an adult is critical. Also Read – Sharad Yadav’s daughter joined Congress, a senior LJP leader also held hands

Taking action in the case, the Delhi Police has arrested a 17-year-old accused student studying in class 12 in a private school. According to the police, the accused student hit 4 people crossing the GT Road in front of Gurdwara Nanak Piyu in his Honda City car on Monday night and then escaped from the spot. Since then, the police was looking for the accused. The student came out of the house with his uncle's car.

Two sisters died in this incident. One of which was 7 years old and the other was 4 years old. Along with these girls, he also had a brother. Who is currently injured Along with this, a person is also seriously injured. Those who are still being treated in the hospital. Please tell, after the incident, the police had received a broken number plate of the car. With the help of which the vehicle was tracked and with this the police could reach the accused.