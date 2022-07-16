Moderatto presented Aurelié Kaci, reinforcement of América Femenil from Real Madrid

Club América confirmed the signing of Aurélie Kaci, a French national team player from Real Madrid Women (Photo: Twitter/@AmericaFemenil)

In the most important match in the history of Club América Femenilthat is, the friendly against Bayer Leverkusen, the board of the Coapa team took the opportunity to announce one of the most relevant signings in Liga MX. in voice of Moderattoband in charge of entertaining the actions in the Azteca Stadium, the French midfielder Aurelie Kaci was introduced as new reinforcement of the azulcremas after serving for two seasons in the Real Madrid.

After the dispute of the first half of the meeting in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the 22 protagonists of the afternoon they gave the venue’s reflectors to Jay de la CuevaMick P. Marcy, Roy Ochoa, Xavi Moderatto and Elohím Corona, who started a short concert for the attending public. The show seemed to go on like any other until the musicians They prepared to interpret the song “I already saw it coming”.

The 32-year-old player coincided with Ángel Villacampa at Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter/@AmericaFemenil)

Amid the crowd’s distraction in the stands, Jay requested the presence of one of the players of the Coapa team with the only condition that he knew how to play an instrument or sing. At that moment, Aurélie Kaci took the stage and went presented as the first foreign reinforcement of the season for the team led by Ángel Villacampa.

Wearing the team’s new local uniform, as well as the dorsal number 5, the French national team made its way to the stage. It was not until her image appeared on the screens of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula that the attendees reacted to the news. After receiving the award, the Olympique de Lyon youth squad went down and he walked alongside the people who applauded his presence.

With the arrival of Kaci in Coapa, the Spanish coach will have one more player to provide new conditions for his team’s attack. And it is that the 32-year-old soccer player has a extensive career path in which he has been able to defend the jersey of some of the most important teams on the European continent. Their most recent team was the merenguesalthough before he could be part of Atlético de Madrid, where he coincided with Villacampa.

