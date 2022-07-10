Moderatto will perform at the Azteca Stadium during the América Femenil match

Moderatto will appear before the public of the Azteca Stadium in the America vs Bayer Leverkusen match (Photo: Moderatto’s Instagram)

The team female of the Eagles of America is about to play one of the most important matches in the history of the institution. On Friday July 15, 2022, the team led by Ángel Villacampa will receive the visit of Bayern Leverkusen as part of a tour of the German entity around the country. To liven up the event, the Coapa board will have the presence of Moderattoone of the most popular Mexican rock groups in recent years.

One day after victory that the Coapa team obtained in its first game of the Opening 2022 against the team of Tolucathe rock group took advantage of social networks to congratulate the squad, as well as to confirm your presence at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula during the match between the Águilas del America vs Bayer Leverkusen.

“Congratulations on yesterday’s victory for Women’s America 2 – 1 Toluca! Ready to rock? Yeah”, was the tweet that was spread through the verified account of @moderatto. Meanwhile, the Coapa team also interacted with the publication and assured: “We are more than ready to rock at the Azteca Stadium. We are waiting for you all”, in the profile of @AmericaFemenil.

Katty Martínez will lead the attack of the Águilas del América against Bayer Leverkusen (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The reason for the presence of the German soccer team in the country is to celebrate the presence that the pharmaceutical company has in the national territory. In this way, the Leverkusen women’s team will perform for the first time in Mexico where they could also present the new clothing that the sports entity will use during the 2022-23 campaign.

It is not the first time this year that the sports institution has a presence in the country. In the month of mayothe men’s team arrived at the Nemesio Diez Stadium to hold a friendly match with the Red Devils of Toluca. On that occasion, before the totally full stands of the sports venue, the scoreboard favored the Mexicans for the slightest difference thanks to an annotation of Pedro Alexis Canelo.

The occasion was also used by the team led by Ignacio Ambriz, as they made the official presentation of their reinforcement Jean Meneses ahead of the start of Apertura 2022. Thus, the Mexican fans celebrated a historic victory against who consolidated as the third best team in the Bundesliga during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Eagles will arrive at the Azteca Stadium after having beaten Toluca on day 1 of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@AmericaFemenil)

The case of women’s team is different. Although it is one of the most renowned teams in Europe, during the last campaign they finished in the seventh place overall of the tournament in which they added just six wins, four draws and 12 losses. Meanwhile, in the most recent semester, Eagles managed to finish in fourth place of the general table, although they fell in the quarterfinal stage against Tuzas de Pachuca. In that sense, it could be a widely contested match.

The Eagles of America will arrive at the friendly match with the confidence of having debuted with a victory in the semi-annual contest. Although the Mexiquenses opened the scoring on the Centenario field, a double by Kiana Palacios It was enough to turn around the defeat and get the three points in their presentation as locals.

Four days after the commitment against Leverkusen, they will once again do the honors to a team, although this time the Club Santos Lagunaas part of day 2. Meanwhile, on July 23 they will make their first visit to the Atlas red and black to try to get the three points on the third date of the contest.

