Modern Doctor Who Celebrates 15th Anniversary With 3 Newly-Released Stories

This story additionally notes how The Eighth Doctor’s age had been drastically manipulated throughout The Time Struggle, from being 5 million years outdated to reverting to a “mewling babe,” because the battle used years as “foreign money.” Upon what he believes to be his ultimate demise, he estimates that his physique is now round 1000 years outdated, which he rounds all the way down to 900, therefore why he mentions that exact age in “Rose.” Thankfully, The Doctor quickly realizes that The Second imprinted The Restoration upon him, leading to his life cycle being reset and him regenerating into 9’s kind.