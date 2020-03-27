Modern Doctor Who Celebrates 15th Anniversary With 3 Newly-Released Stories

Go away a Remark
2020 marks an necessary anniversary for Doctor Who, particularly its fashionable incarnation. 15 years in the past, the Time Lord’s present returned to the airwaves, with Christopher Eccleston being solid because the Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper being solid as Rose Tyler, #9’s first companion. A decade and a half later, the present continues to be going sturdy, with Jodie Whitaker’s Thirteenth Doctor presently retaining all of time and house protected within the TARDIS along with her personal crew of human companions.
To have a good time fashionable Doctor Who’s 15th anniversary, in addition to preserve followers entertained because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many individuals staying of their properties to assist flatten the curve, three Doctor Who brief tales have been launched, considered one of which takes place shortly after the Thirteenth Doctor got here to be, whereas the opposite two happen through the Ninth Doctor’s period. Let’s begin off with 13’s story.
Issues She Thought Whereas Falling
Each Doctor within the fashionable Doctor Who period has regenerated throughout the confines of the TARDIS, and typically that’s a extra explosive course of than anticipated. Such because the case when the Twelfth Doctor regenerated into the Thirteenth Doctor on the finish of 2017 Christmas particular “Twice Upon a Time.” 13 solely had a second to absorb her new face earlier than the TARDIS began malfunctioning and she or he fell out of the ship.
The Doctor Who Season 11 premiere, “The Girl Who Fell to Earth,” confirmed the Thirteenth Doctor falling by means of the carriage ceiling of a dormant practice, coming throughout an odd alien orb and assembly Yasmin, Ryan and Graham. Nevertheless, due to present Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, we all know what was going by means of 13’s head as she was plummeting to Earth.
“Issues She Thought Whereas Falling” depicts the Thirteenth Doctor nonetheless getting her bearings post-regeneration, however as her previous incarnations typically did, her thoughts is racing through the fall. Her ideas included being pissed off with the Twelfth Doctor’s ragged garments not together with a built-in parachute, calculating the speed of her touchdown, her time spent on a planet known as Fintleborxtug and determining the place precisely on Earth she was falling primarily based solely on style. By the top of this brief story, 13 lands within the practice and has formally kicked off the primary chapter of her new life.
Doctor Who And The Time Struggle
Though Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor kicked off the fashionable Doctor Who period, it was revealed in 2013 that there had been a secret incarnation of The Doctor who existed between the Eighth and Ninth variations, and operated throughout The Time Struggle. The Struggle Doctor, performed by the late John Damage, starred alongside David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor within the 50th anniversary particular, “The Day of the Doctor,” and when the primary narrative wrapped up, Struggle realized he was “carrying a bit skinny” and regenerated into 9.
However what if The Struggle Doctor by no means existed, and the Eighth Doctor had regenerated straight into the Ninth Doctor? That’s what “Doctor Who and The Time Struggle,” a.ok.a. “Rose: The Prequel,” chronicles. Written by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies in early 2013 earlier than he realized the existence of The Struggle Doctor, naturally this story isn’t canon, however it does present a enjoyable ‘what if’ state of affairs. Initially the plan was to share this story in a 2013 difficulty of Doctor Who Journal, and 7 years later, it’s lastly seen the sunshine of day, being posted on-line forward of an airing of “Rose,” the primary fashionable Doctor Who episode.
“Doctor Who and The Time Struggle” depicts the Eighth Doctor on the finish of The Time Struggle, surrounded by carnage from all throughout the universe. Unleashing The Second (which, as we noticed in “The Day of The Doctor,” made itself appear to be Rose Tyler when speaking with The Struggle Doctor), he brings this devastating battle to an finish, however is subsequently caught in a Time Lock. Thankfully, he’s rescued by the TARDIS on the final minute, and shortly thereafter, eight turns into 9, with 9’s first phrase being “Blimey!”
This story additionally notes how The Eighth Doctor’s age had been drastically manipulated throughout The Time Struggle, from being 5 million years outdated to reverting to a “mewling babe,” because the battle used years as “foreign money.” Upon what he believes to be his ultimate demise, he estimates that his physique is now round 1000 years outdated, which he rounds all the way down to 900, therefore why he mentions that exact age in “Rose.” Thankfully, The Doctor quickly realizes that The Second imprinted The Restoration upon him, leading to his life cycle being reset and him regenerating into 9’s kind.
Doctor Who: Revenge Of The Nestene
In the course of the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler’s first journey collectively, they went up towards the Autons, which had been being managed by the Nestene Consciousness, which had beforehand appeared within the traditional Doctor Who years. Whereas the Consciousness briefly returned through the first season of Matt Smith’s Doctor Who run, now we all know what occurred to this disembodied life drive following the occasions of “Rose.”
Slightly than being launched to the general public in written kind, “Doctor Who: Revenge Of The Nestene,” a.ok.a. Rose: The Sequel,” was shared as a video, with The Stranger actor and frequent Doctor Who audio drama performer Jacob Dudman studying the script. Because it seems, a tiny nugget of the Nestene Consciousness managed to flee the Ninth Doctor’s anti-plastic by hiding itself in an Auton disguised as a creepy clown.
After admiring the carnage and destruction it managed to unleash throughout “Rose,” this Nestene fragment begins planning out the best way to survive, conquer Earth and destroy The Doctor. After recalling how The Time Struggle devastated its homeworld, this fragment makes use of its remaining power to mannequin its look after a useless politician it comes throughout.
Who is that this politician? The person isn’t named, however it’s strongly indicated that the Nestene Consciousness made itself appear to be Boris Johnson, who was a Member of Parliament for Henley from 2001 to 2008, and presently serves as the UK’s Prime Minister. Contemplating that Johnson has been a driving drive within the Brexit withdrawal, it seems that within the Doctor Who universe, Johnson’s political strikes have doubled because the Consciousness’ revenge towards The Doctor.
It’s nonetheless early into 2020, so it’s attainable extra enjoyable Doctor Who content material just like the tales above, whether or not they tie into the 15th anniversary or not, may very well be launched later within the yr. Regardless, Doctor Who will return to the airwaves both in the direction of of the top of 2020 or early into 2021 with “Revolution of the Daleks” on BBC America. Keep tuned for any main updates on what Season 13 holds in retailer.
