Modern Family co-creator explains why “bittersweet” ending was “the right thing to do”

Christopher Lloyd, co-creator of US sitcom Modern Family, has opened up concerning the present’s “bittersweet” conclusion.

The showrunner spoke after the two-hour finale of the comedy’s 11th season, which noticed loads of new beginnings for the Pritchett and Dunphy households.

Whereas Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould) all left residence, their mother and father, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell), deliberate a cross-country journey collectively.

Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), in the meantime, moved along with his accomplice Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) to a brand new residence in Missouri with their two kids. And Jay (Ed O’Neill) lastly reconnected with spouse Gloria (Sofia Vergara) after she left to embark on a brand new profession.

The present closed on a shot of Phil and Claire’s porch mild, switched on – a symbolic conclusion, in accordance to Lloyd.

“The intention of that picture was extra to make folks think about that the household will reunite,” he defined to Leisure Weekly (EW).

“That’s a beautiful thing folks have of their lives once they transfer on, that there’s a house base, and you can come again to that base. To even simply know that that mild is on can do wonders for you wherever you might be on this planet.”

He additionally opened up concerning the present’s “bittersweet” ending, with the characters dividing in several instructions.

“It appeared just like the right thing to do. I imply, it’s at all times been by my precept on this, {that a} good ending really wants to be a very good starting,” he stated.

“You virtually need to set folks on new paths. It feels just a little bit uplifting in a means, and it additionally allows the sequence to dwell on in viewers’ heads just a little bit higher.”

So, is that this the final we’ll see of Modern Family? Maybe not. A minimum of for a couple of of the characters, with co-creator Steven Levitan admitting to Deadline some writers are pondering a Missouri-set spin-off following Mitch and Cam.

“However they’re actually simply enthusiastic about it,” he stated. “They’re utilizing this time that we have now now to give it some thought, if there’s one thing there.”

As Lloyd additionally revealed to EW, there have been some “very preliminary conversations about spinning off some characters”.

“That might be a yr from now, we meet up with one or two or three folks after which different characters from the present maybe drop in,” he stated.

“It might be one thing like that. However I don’t need to counsel that that’s an actual thing, as a result of it isn’t but. It’s a thing we knock round.”

