Modern Family Season 11: How The Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

Modern Family will conclude with the Season 11 finale in April, which marks the top of an period for ABC. The community was house to a collection that was a important darling throughout its peak and saved on going for its followers. Remarkably, the Modern Family regulars who debuted again in Season 1 stay on board as Season 11 involves and finish. Now could be the time to look again at Modern Family Season 1 and see how the solid has modified by Season 11.
The Modern Family solid matured from Season 1 to Season 11, with the children grown into younger adults and far of the solid having fun with profession alternatives that they probably wouldn’t have gotten if not for the tremendous profitable sitcom. Let’s begin with the person who had essentially the most sitcom expertise coming in to Modern Family Season 1: Ed O’Neill.
Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett)
Greatest recognized previous to Modern Family as Al Bundy of Married… with Kids, Ed O’Neill performs the Modern Family patriarch Jay Pritchett. 63-years-old when Modern Family Season 1 launched again on September 23, 2009, O’Neill will likely be simply shy of 74 when the Modern Family collection finale airs. Jay went by way of plenty of modifications through the years as he turned extra accepting and extra… effectively, trendy as a husband, father, and grandfather.
Ed O’Neill proved his comedy chops weren’t restricted to Married… with Kids on Modern Family, as Jay advanced through the years with out dropping the power to ship laughs. He was nominated for Greatest Supporting Actor on the Emmys 3 times because of Modern Family. He largely caught with Modern Family for work since 2009, though he has completed loads of voice work, with roles starting from Zyrtec commercials to Wreck-It Ralph to Discovering Dory.
Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy)
Julie Bowen was an completed TV actress previous to enjoying Claire on Modern Family Season 1 because of Ed and Boston Authorized. Claire shifted through the years from housewife to working mother to now grandmother of a few twins. Bowen herself gave start to twins in 2009, and her child bump is seen for eagle-eyed viewers of the pilot. 39-years-old when that pilot aired, Bowen is now 50. She divorced from her husband in 2018, however stays “excellent pals” with him.
Julie Bowen did plenty of voice work throughout Modern Family‘s run, with initiatives like DuckTales and Tangled: The Collection. That stated, she additionally has live-action movies like Horrible Bosses (2011) and Knife Combat (2012) to her title. Modern Family is undeniably her greatest important success, with six consecutive Emmy nominations for Excellent Supporting Actress, with Bowen taking house the trophy in 2011 and 2012.
Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy)
The 52-year-old Ty Burrell has spent 11 seasons tackling the function of Phil Dunphy, the goofy dad of the Dunphy crew with a giant coronary heart and inconvenient concern of clowns. His bond together with his children modified as they grew up, however his marriage with Claire remained sturdy. Burrell labored as a voice actor all through Modern Family‘s run, with roles in Discovering Dory and the 2020 animated sitcom Duncanville. He additionally had some live-action appearances, with Muppets Most Needed in 2014 and episodes of Key and Peele.
Notably, Ty Burrell signed a take care of 20th Century Fox TV in 2014 to develop comedy initiatives, and he produced and starred within the internet collection Boondoggle, which scored him an Emmy nom for Brief Type Comedy in 2017. 42-years-old when Modern Family Season 1 premiered in 2009, Burrell amassed eight Emmy nominations for Excellent Supporting Actor, profitable in 2011 and 2014.
Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado)
Sofia Vergara debuted on Modern Family as Gloria Delgado at 37, enjoying the much-younger Colombian spouse of Jay Pritchett, mom of Manny and finally Joe. Gloria is conventional and superstitious, however deeply loving of her household. For Modern Family, Vergara has been nominated for the Excellent Supporting Actress Emmy 4 occasions. Vergara (now 47) largely appeared in live-action throughout her Modern Family stint, together with Scorching Pursuit in 2015 with Reese Witherspoon and Backside of the Ninth in 2019 with husband Joe Manganiello.
Again in 2019, Deadline reported Sofia Vergara as set to star and produce an untitled feminine ensemble comedy movie. Her first main undertaking following the top of Modern Family will see her transfer from ABC to NBC as a brand new choose on America’s Obtained Expertise. Vergara has said that she’s “extraordinarily proud to be the primary Latin choose on the present.”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett)
The youngest of the grownup solid at 34 when Modern Family Season 1 premiered in 2009, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (now 44) has performed the homosexual son of Jay, brother of Claire, husband of Cam, and father of Lily. Initially high-strung and struggling together with his relationship together with his father, Mitchell was in a position to loosen up and embrace his household because the years handed. Ferguson primarily stayed off the large display over the previous decade, with TV roles on exhibits like Scorching in Cleveland and Nightcap.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson managed to squeeze in some musical theater productions throughout his years on Modern Family, and definitely not small roles. Ferguson additionally appeared in Taylor Swift’s “You Want To Calm Down” music video. He and his husband predict their first baby this 12 months. He joins his Modern Family costars in stacking up the Excellent Supporting Actor Emmy nominations, with 5 to his title.
Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker)
Eric Stonestreet was 38 when Modern Family launched in 2009, and Cam proved to be a faithful husband and father, a lover of farms, and a clown fanatic with a clown alter ego by the title of Fizbo. Previous to Modern Family, Stonestreet (now 49) largely landed one-off TV roles, except 13 episodes of CSI. Following Modern Family Season 1’s launch, he landed live-action gigs like an episode of American Horror Story in 2011 and The Loft in 2015, in addition to voice roles in each Secret Lifetime of Pets movies, the Sofia the First animated collection, and extra.
Unsurprisingly contemplating that is Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet has been nominated for an Excellent Supporting Actor Emmy 3 times, profitable twice. In 2019, Stonestreet turned a partial proprietor of the Kansas Metropolis Royals. He has expressed curiosity in working with Modern Family on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson once more.
Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy)
The eldest of the Dunphy children was performed by 19-year-old Sarah Hyland when Modern Family Season 1 launched. Haley was by no means the neatest of the Dunphys, however she all the time meant effectively and went on to marry on-again/off-again boyfriend Dylan and provides start to twins. Now 29, Hyland has labored on quite a lot of initiatives throughout the 11 seasons of Modern Family whereas additionally battling well being points and public notion. She underwent two kidney transplants all through the run of Modern Family.
Regardless of maintaining busy with Modern Family, Sarah Hyland discovered time to star in initiatives like Vampire Academy and the Soiled Dancing remake. She appeared within the controversial newest season of Veronica Mars and likewise labored as a voice actress, with roles on The Lion Guard, Lego DC Comics Superheroes, and extra. Hyland already lined up her subsequent community TV function following Modern Family, which can imply that Haley-centric spinoff will not occur.
Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy)
Solely 11 when Modern Family Season 1 premiered, Ariel Winter has performed Alex Dunphy, a.ok.a. the brainy center baby of the Dunphy household. Though Alex has all the time been aggressive, she loves her household and makes use of her brains to assist them… and mess with them, however she has her their backs. Winter is now 22, and most of her jobs throughout Modern Family had been voice roles, with Sofia the First as a spotlight. Extra lately, she performed a really non-Alex Dunphy character for Legislation & Order: SVU.
Ariel Winter’s private life concerned plenty of ups and downs as she grew up throughout Modern Family, which she described as “tough” and “terrible.” After being emancipated from her mom, Winter underwent breast discount surgical procedure. She went by way of additional modifications as a result of medicines that resulted in weight reduction, and he or she has made all types of headlines along with her daring wardrobe decisions.
Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy)
Consider it or not, Nolan Gould is lower than a 12 months youthful than on-screen sister Ariel Winter, regardless of the endearingly goofy Luke seeming a lot youthful than the much-brainier Alex. Solely 11 when Modern Family‘s first episode aired on ABC, the 21-year-old Gould is a member of Mensa with an IQ of 150, in line with Gould himself on The Ellen DeGeneres Present. On the age of 13, he examined out of highschool.
In comparison with his Modern Family costars, Nolan Gould did not deal with too many initiatives throughout Modern Family, however he does have some notable initiatives to his title. On high of an look in 2011’s Mates with Advantages, he went for horror with 2012’s Ghoul, and starred within the 2019 drama Sure. Gould informed PopCulture that he “took an curiosity” in Sure as a result of it was so completely different from Modern Family, however he additionally informed PopCulture in 2019 that he is “a hundred percent on board for a by-product or a reboot or something.”
Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado)
At 11-years-old when Modern Family Season 1 premiered, Rico Rodriguez was fairly younger to be enjoying Claire and Mitchell’s step-sibling and the Dunphy children’ step-uncle, however Manny together with his sensitivity, love of the humanities, and surprisingly grown-up tendencies (performed for laughs) all the time delivered. Now 21, Rodriguez obtained his large break with Modern Family and did not department out a complete lot throughout the run of the collection. He did some voice work on TV initiatives like Mad and The Lion Guard, performed himself in The Muppets in 2011, and landed some one-off TV roles together with on R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Austin & Ally.
Notably, Rico Rodriguez wrote a e book again in 2012, known as Reel Life Classes… So Far. The e book included his ideas on rising up within the highlight because of Modern Family‘s success, overcoming challenges, and starring on a present with Sofia Vergara enjoying his mother.
Few exhibits can dangle on to so many members of the Season 1 solid, not to mention the complete solid of collection regulars. See the Modern Family solid of their remaining episodes airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The collection finale airs on April 8, so there’s a restricted variety of episodes remaining till the ultimate credit roll. Make sure you tune in! For some viewing choices as soon as Modern Family wraps with Season 11, take a look at our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
