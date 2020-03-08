Modern Family Season 11: How The Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

In comparison with his Modern Family costars, Nolan Gould did not deal with too many initiatives throughout Modern Family, however he does have some notable initiatives to his title. On high of an look in 2011’s Mates with Advantages, he went for horror with 2012’s Ghoul, and starred within the 2019 drama Sure. Gould informed PopCulture that he “took an curiosity” in Sure as a result of it was so completely different from Modern Family, however he additionally informed PopCulture in 2019 that he is “a hundred percent on board for a by-product or a reboot or something.”