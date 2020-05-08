Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Shares Wild Story About Accidentally Slicing Off The Tip Of Her Thumb

I used to be attempting to make Greek meals as a result of I am Greek and so I used to be like I wish to attempt all of those new issues, I wish to attempt to make this dish I really like. I had chopped 4 onions simply earlier than I chopped this one factor. Chopped 4 onions and it was nice. I simply obtained new knives too. So, I went to cut a peeled tomato, and sliced the highest a part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato. It’s humorous too, my boyfriend and I have been my thumb – we have been speaking after which as I did it it sliced proper by means of. We have been each like ‘Oh my god.’ I used to be so shocked that it was extra like hyperventilating. I used to be like, ‘I ought to be crying however I can not imagine it, I can not imagine it.’