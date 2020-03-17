Modern Family’s French Bulldog ‘Stella’ Died After The Series Finale Finished Filming

The character of Stella was launched again in Season 2 of Modern Household, within the episode “Good Cop Dangerous Canine.” When Jay satisfied her unique proprietor Guillermo (performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda) to return to varsity to complete his schooling, Stella was gifted to the Pritchard household. Jay wasn’t too completely happy about it, contemplating Stella was identified to tear issues up round the home, however he ultimately got here round to adoring her, to the purpose the place Sofia Vergara’s Gloria typically will get jealous over how attentive and forgiving Jay is for the canine.