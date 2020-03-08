Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Just Found Her Next TV Project

Go away a Remark
Modern Household formally wrapped filming on its eleven-season run final month, and Julie Bowen has already discovered her subsequent TV mission. The phrase mission is essential right here as Bowen’s potential return to tv is solely within the pilot phases. That’s proper, Bowen will not be heading to a longtime sequence. She is as a substitute positioning herself to begin over again.
Julie Bowen could have virtually handed on Modern Household, however she goes all-in on a brand new pilot. Deadline experiences that Bowen has “been tapped” to steer the pilot for multi-camera comedy Raised by Wolves, which has not been granted a sequence order but. The pilot is for CBS, which implies Bowen shifting away from Modern Household’s residence at ABC.
What’s Raised by Wolves about? Effectively, first up, it’s from the minds of Will & Grace’s creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. On a related facet word, the Will & Grace revival wrapped final 12 months. The duo’s new pilot facilities on Julie Bowen’s Frankie Wolfe. She is an extremely profitable disaster supervisor. As a “fiercely unbiased” girl, she decides to undertake an 11-year-old lady.
Serving to Frankie elevate her newly adopted daughter is her “fragile” sister, who’s described as being a “nervous wreck.” Like Modern Household, evidently a enjoyable TV household surrounds Julie Bowen’s Frankie. In addition to Frankie’s sister, there are their dad and mom, Barbara and Arnie Wolfe. You in all probability discovered why the present is titled Raised by Wolves now.
Is it too quickly to ask if the household says, “I woof you,” à la Love and Joe on You? In all probability. I believe this pilot sounds promising. CBS is not any stranger to producing hit sitcoms, and this mission feels like a wonderful match for his or her legacy.
If the pilot is ordered to sequence, Julie Bowen will reportedly make $250,00zero an episode from a premium take care of CBS and Common TV. Bowen is undoubtedly a sizzling commodity after her Emmy-winning stint on Modern Household took the actress’ profession to staggeringly new heights. Her deal for the pilot comes after Bowen’s co-star, Sofia Vergara, signed on to be a choose on America’s Acquired Expertise.
Julie Bowen’s transfer to a multi-camera sequence marks a swap for the actress. Modern Household is a single-camera comedy, which is a mode popularized by fan-favorite, The Workplace. The pilot that Bowen has signed on for shall be a sitcom within the mode of The Massive Bang Principle; a sitcom set-up that CBS has clearly had success with.
With The Massive Bang Principle gone, the Eye Community wants its subsequent hit sitcom. Julie Bowen signing on for one more pilot so quickly after Modern Household is sensible. In any case, Bowen has her causes for not retiring. It’s powerful to say goodbye to a long-running sequence. Getting began on a brand new mission so quickly could show useful.
Followers are nonetheless ready to see what’s going to occur to Julie Bowen’s Claire Dunphy when Modern Household ends. Claire went from being a mom to younger children when the present started to a grandmother to twins because it finishes its run. Whereas anticipated to spawn a derivative, Modern Household has but to get one off the bottom.
Whereas viewers wait to see what occurs there, they’ll additionally anticipate discovering out if Julie Bowen’s pilot will get picked as much as sequence. New episodes of Modern Household air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The much-anticipated sequence finale is assumed to air on April 8. When you put together to say goodbye to Modern Household, stay up for this winter and spring’s premieres.
