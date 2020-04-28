Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara Rocks A Thong In Mega Thirst Trap Pic With Her Niece

Depart a Remark
Sofia Vergara could also be on a break from TV due to the top of Modern Household and her yet-to-be launched freshman season of America’s Bought Expertise, however she is retaining busy and offering followers with some severe thirst traps on social media. Lately, the Colombian actress rocked a thong and posed along with her niece. Vergara resides it up in her post-Modern Household life-style, even when she did not need Modern Household to finish!
Try Sofia Vergara and her niece in matching thongs:
Holy thirst lure, Sofia Vergara! The actress and her niece, Claudia Vergara, confirmed off their matching bathing fits from behind in Vergara’s Instagram publish, and Vergara’s #alwaystwinning hashtag proves that the matching wasn’t misplaced on them, whether or not or not they deliberate it. In case you do not converse Spanish, Vergara’s caption undoubtedly explains the laughing emojis.
“Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92” interprets to “Outdated mannequin of ’72 and new mannequin of ’92.” I am unsure anyone would have a look at Sofia Vergara and suppose “outdated mannequin,” however the 47-year-old actress posing along with her 27-year-old niece is fairly cute.
Claudia Vergara made the pose even cuter by posting a black and white model of the identical image on her personal Instagram. Like her aunt, she went with a laughing emoji, however her caption was all her personal. Claudia went with this:
Identical similar, however totally different … cual es cual?
“Cual es cual” interprets to “which is which,” which I feel proves Claudia Vergara is on board with Sofia Vergara’s #alwaystwinning hashtag. Based mostly on some extra pictures from each Instagram accounts, Claudia was spending a while along with her aunt at Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello’s house.
In reality, based on one other publish from Sofia Vergara, her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara was additionally readily available for a patio picnic. If ever there was a spot for an ongoing retreat, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s house appears fairly nice! Check out one other thirst lure decide of Vergara, along with her niece, son, and husband all tagged:
Till the premiere of Sofia Vergara’s first season of America’s Bought Expertise, social media would be the place to be to see the actress, with Modern Household already over for the season. Thankfully, NBC has formally introduced the premiere date for Season 15 of America’s Bought Expertise, and followers have lower than a month to attend. Sofia Vergara might be again on the small display with AGT on Tuesday, Might 26 at eight p.m. ET on NBC.
When you’re out there for some extra TV choices (or methods to spend your time elsewhere than Sofia Vergara’s Instagram within the not-too-distant future), you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 spring premiere information and our 2020 summer time premiere schedule.
Add Comment