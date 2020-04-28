Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara Rocks A Thong In Mega Thirst Trap Pic With Her Niece

Till the premiere of Sofia Vergara’s first season of America’s Bought Expertise, social media would be the place to be to see the actress, with Modern Household already over for the season. Thankfully, NBC has formally introduced the premiere date for Season 15 of America’s Bought Expertise, and followers have lower than a month to attend. Sofia Vergara might be again on the small display with AGT on Tuesday, Might 26 at eight p.m. ET on NBC.