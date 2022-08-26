Moderna denounced Pfizer and BioNtech for “infringing” on its mRNA patent in coronavirus vaccines

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Archive)

The Moderna pharmaceutical company filed a complaint against the companies Pfizer and BioNtech, whom it accuses of having infringed the patent on mRNA that the company filed between 2010 and 2016 as part of the development of mRNA technology.used in the recent vaccine against COVID-19.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the groundbreaking mRNA technology platform we pioneered.in which we invested billions of dollars to create and which we patented during the decade prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Modern CEO said in a statement, Stephane Bancel.

According to Moderna, the American Pfizer and the German BioNtech, which developed their own vaccine against the coronavirus also using mRNA technology, “illegally copied Moderna’s inventions and have continued to use them without permission”, said the legal director of the pharmaceutical company Shannon Thyme Klinger.

“Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech copied two key features of Moderna’s proprietary technologies that are critical to the success of mRNA vaccines.”, collects the letter released this Friday, which asserts that both companies lacked the level of experience necessary for the development of vaccines based on mRNA technology when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2019.

The Massachusetts-based company (United States), argues that in October 2020 it promised not to claim its rights on patents related to COVID-19 while the pandemic continued.

However, it maintains that in March 2022 it updated this commitment, ensuring that it would not require any claims in the 92 countries considered low and middle income by the COVAX program of the World Health Organization and by the GAVI foundation.

In the note, Moderna argues that as of March of this year “as the collective fight against COVID-19 entered a new phase and vaccine supply ceased to be a barrier to access in many parts of the world“, the company “he expected that companies like Pfizer and BioNTech would respect his intellectual property rights and would consider a commercially reasonable license to apply for other markets”.

Moderna stresses that with its complaint it is not seeking the withdrawal of “Comarty”, the commercial name of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, or compensation for sales in the 92 countries where the COVAX program has committed to help in the distribution of the vaccine.

Likewise, it specifies that its claims are limited to the period after March 2022.

The company, which points out that it has filed complaints in the United States and in Germany, does not offer details about the financial compensation it demands from both companies.

