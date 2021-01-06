Modi achieved the post of Prime Minister by popularity, Manmohan got from Sonia: Pranab Mukherjee in ‘The Presidential Years’

According to former President Pranab Mukherjee, the decisive mandate given to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 general elections clearly indicated that the public wanted political stability. According to him, Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) ‘earned’ the post of Prime Minister. The late Mukherjee has also mentioned in his memoir ‘The Presidential Years, 2012-2017’ that Modi became the Prime Minister of the country as the ‘popular choice of the public’, while Manmohan Singh (Manmohan Singh) was held for the post ‘It was offered by Sonia Gandhi.’ Also Read – PM Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discusses Kovid-19 vaccine

He wrote this book before his death last year. This book, published by Rupa Prakashan, came to market on Tuesday. In the book, Mukherjee wrote that every general election has its own importance, because the views and opinions of voters are reflected in the issues on which they are debated. He said, "The results of the 2014 general election were historical for two reasons. The first is that after three decades, a party got a decisive mandate instead of a fractured mandate. Second, BJP has to get majority for the first time. She was able to form a government on her own, but despite this she decided to form a government with an alliance. '

He said, "But the real winners were the voters who turned out to vote in large numbers and voted decisively and indicated the preference for political stability." The public believed that this would give a boost to developmental politics. "Mukherjee said that he also believed that the people were fed up of changing politics in alliance politics and at the convenience of political parties.

He said, “An alliance is normally formed to prevent any one party or a particular person from coming to power.” Comparing Modi and Singh, Mukherjee said that the ways of the two to become Prime Minister were very different. As President Mukherjee worked with both Modi and Singh. He wrote, ‘This post was offered to Dr. Manmohan Singh by Sonia Gandhi, who was chosen as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Congress Parliamentary Party and other constituents of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance), but he (Sonia) The offer was turned down.

He wrote that on the other hand, ‘Modi led the historic victory of the BJP in 2014 and became the people’s choice for the post of Prime Minister. He is basically a politician and the BJP made him his candidate for the post of Prime Minister even before going into the party’s election campaign. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time and his image was liked by the public. He has earned the rank of Prime Minister. ”Mukherjee also wrote in his book that he had cordial relations with Modi during his tenure.

He said, “However, I did not hesitate to give him my advice on policy issues. There have also been many occasions when I have expressed my concern on an issue and they have also agreed on it. ”Regarding the performance of the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he wrote,“ This truth cannot be denied that the Congress Completely failed to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the public. After the end of the election campaign, when all the electoral processes were over, many prominent Congress leaders and ministers met me at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The funny thing is that neither of these Congress or UPA was expected to get majority. ‘

Mukherjee also praised Modi for quickly understanding the nuances of foreign policy. He said, ‘When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he had almost no experience in foreign affairs. He had visited some countries as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, but those visits were related to the well being of his state. They had very little to do with domestic or global foreign policy. Therefore foreign policy was an area for which he was not conversant. ‘

He wrote, “But he did something that no other Prime Minister had attempted before. He invited the heads of SAARC countries including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif for their first swearing-in ceremony of 2014. This step, taken out of the box, surprised many foreign policy experts.

