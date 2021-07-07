Modi Cupboard Reshuffle: Primary reshuffle in Modi cabinet- 43 ministers together with Scindia, Sonowal, Rane took oath; View Complete Record

Modi Cupboard New Ministers Record: The primary reshuffle of the second one time period of Top Minister Modi was once accomplished this night. All the way through this, 43 ministers have been administered oath. First Narayan Rane (Narayan Rane) was once administered the oath of place of business and secrecy. There are medical doctors, engineers, PhD holders and lots of legal professionals within the new cupboard of Top Minister Narendra Modi.Additionally Learn – Union Cupboard Enlargement: Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Modi cupboard, performed a very powerful position in MP’s coup

A number of ministers tendered their resignations sooner than the reshuffle. Amongst them, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Babul Supriyo and Santosh Gangwar have been distinguished. The President additionally approved the resignations of all of the Union Ministers. Additionally Learn – Union Cupboard Enlargement: Promotion of those ministers together with Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, see listing

Those 43 ministers took oath

  1. Narayan Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
  5. RCP Singh (JDU)
  6. ashnini vaishnav
  7. Pashupati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Rajkumar Singh (RK Singh)
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupendra Yadav
  13. Purshottam Rupala
  14. G Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Thakur
  16. Pankaj Choudhary
  17. Anupriya Patel
  18. Professor SP Singh Baghel
  19. Rajeev Chandrashekhar
  20. Shobha Karandlaje
  21. Bhanu Pratap Verma
  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  23. Meenakshi Lekhi
  24. Annapurna Devi
  25. a. Narayanaswamy
  26. Kaushal Kishore
  27. Ajay Bhatt
  28. BL Verma
  29. Ajay Kumar
  30. Devusinh Chauhan
  31. Bhagwant Khuba
  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  33. Pratima Bhowmik
  34. Dr. Subhash Sarkar
  35. Dr. Bhagwat Karad
  36. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  37. Dr. Bharti Pawar
  38. Bisheshwar Tudu
  39. Shantanu Thakur
  40. Munjpara Mahendra Bhai
  41. John Barla
  42. Dr L Murugan
  43. neesheeth pramanik

resignation of those ministers

  1. Ravi Shankar Prasad
  2. Prakash Javadekar
  3. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
  4. Dr Harsh Vardhan
  5. Santosh Gangwar
  6. Babul Supriyo
  7. Pratap Sarangi
  8. Sanjay Dhotre
  9. Ratan Lal Kataria
  10. Sadananda Gowda
  11. Deboshree Choudhary
  12. Thawar Chand Gehlot

Allow us to tell that during view of the meeting elections going to be held in 5 states subsequent 12 months and the Lok Sabha elections to be held within the 12 months 2024, the point of interest has additionally been at the spaces inside the states. Allow us to inform you that sooner than the formation of the brand new cupboard, the leaves of 12 union ministers were reduce. Additionally Learn – Modi Cupboard Reshuffle Updates: Record of 43 ministers who took oath sooner than the cupboard reshuffle, see complete listing

