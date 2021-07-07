Modi Cupboard Reshuffle: Seeing the identify of Pashupati Kumar Paras within the checklist, Chirag Paswan used to be livid, stated this

Narendra Modi Cupboard Reshuffle: Forward of the primary primary reshuffle of the second one time period of the Narendra Modi govt, your entire checklist of 43 leaders who’re prone to take oath on Wednesday night time has pop out. LJP chief Chirag Paswan on this checklist (Chirag Paswan) Pashupati Kumar Paras, who got rid of him from the submit of President (Pashupati Kumar paras) Names also are incorporated. Chirag Paswan has expressed sturdy objection to the inclusion of the identify of Kumar Paras within the checklist of leaders to be made Union Ministers.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Amidst Modi cupboard enlargement, Congress known as its leaders to Delhi, will meet Rahul Gandhi day after today

Not too long ago, in a sequence of tweets, he stated that the birthday celebration objected to this transfer of the Centre. Chirag stated that the Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration used to be because of betray the birthday celebration and the highest management. (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras has already been expelled from the birthday celebration. Now the birthday celebration registers sturdy objection to his inclusion within the Union Cupboard.

He additional stated that when the Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration regarded as the animal husband Paras because the chief of the MPs expelled from the birthday celebration via the Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration, the Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration had given a assessment petition sooner than the Honorable Lok Sabha Speaker on his determination, which continues to be into consideration. The Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration has lately filed a petition within the Delhi Prime Courtroom towards the initial determination of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, by which the expelled MP Pashupati Paras used to be regarded as because the chief of the LJP.

It’s noteworthy that the leaders who usually are incorporated within the Modi cupboard lately and their names are as follows-

1. Narayan Tatu Rane (Narayan Tatu Rane- Maharashtra)

2. Sabarnand Sonowal (Sarbananda Sonowal- Assam)

3. Virendra Kumar (Virendra Kumar- Madhya Pradesh)

4. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (jyotiraditya schindia- Madhya Pradesh)

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh (Ramchandra Prasad Singh- Bihar)

6. Ashwini Vaishnav (Ashwini Vaishnaw- Odisha)

7. Pashupati Kumar Paras (Pashupati Kumar Paras- Bihar)

8. Kiren Rijiju (Kiren Rijiju- Arunachal Pradesh)

9. Raj Kumar Singh (R. Okay. Singh- Biahr)

10. Hardeep Singh Puri (Hardeep Singh Puri- UP)

11. Mansukh Mandaviya (Mansukh Mandaviya- Gujarat)

12. Bhupendra Yadav (Bhupender Yadav- Rajasthan)

13. Purushottam Rupala (Parshottam Rupala- Gujarat)

14. G. Kishan Reddy (G. Kishan Reddy- Telangana)

15. Anurag Singh Thakur (Anurag Singh Thakur- Himachal Pradesh)

16. Pankaj Choudhary (Pankaj Choudhary- Uttar Pradesh)

17. Anupriya Singh Patel (Anupriya Patel- Uttar Pradesh)

18. Satya Friend Singh Baghel (SP Singh Baghel – Uttar Pradesh)

19. Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Gujarat)

20. Ms. Shobha Karandlaje

21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshan Vikram Zardoshi

23. Meenakshi Lekhi (Meenakshi Lekhi- Delhi)

24. Annapurna Devi (Annapurna Devi)

25. A. Narayanaswamy

26. Kaushal Kishore

27. Ajay Bhatt

28. B. L. Verma

29. Ajay Kumar

30. Chauhan Dev Singh

31. Bhagwant Khuba

32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33. Ms. Pratima Bhowmick

34. Subhash Sarkar

35. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karadi

36. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37. Bharti Praveen Pawar

38. Bishweshwar Tudu

39. Shantanu Thakur

40. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41. John Barla Inc.

42. L Murugan

43. Nisith Pramanikr