Modi government gives another big blow to China, ban on Import of Colored TV

new Delhi: India's Narendra Modi government has given another blow to China. Taking a big step on Thursday, the Modi government has imposed the import of color television. This import ban is a color television set with screen sizes ranging from 36 centimeters to 105 centimeters, as well as LCD television sets with screen sizes of less than 63 centimeters.

Major countries exporting TV to India include China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Germany.

Ban on import of TV sets to enable self-reliant India

The TV industry in India is about 15,000 crore rupees, of which more than 36% is coming as imports from China and South East Asia. The import of TV sets has been imposed to enable a self-reliant India.

Reduce imports of non-essential goods from countries like China

The Modi government at the Center is a step taken towards a self-reliant India. The move aims to boost domestic manufacturing of television and reduce imports of non-essential items from countries such as China. This move has banned the import / import of color TV especially from China. According to the order, the ban on color TV imports from 36 cm to 105 cm,

A self-reliant India will also get further success with the ban on LED TVs up to 63cm.

Government placed import of color television in restricted category

The government banned the import of color television on Thursday. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification, “The import policy of color television has been changed from free to banned.”

Meaning of classification of restricted import

This import ban is a color television set with screen sizes ranging from 36 centimeters to 105 centimeters, as well as LCD television sets with screen sizes of less than 63 centimeters. To put any goods in the restricted import category means that the importer of this goods will have to take a license from the DGFT of the Ministry of Commerce for import.

Now consumers will have high quality assembled TV sets available.

India imported $ 781 million color TVs in 2019-20, imports from Vietnam and China were $ 42.8 million and $ 293 million respectively in the last financial year. Responding to this, Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma said that consumers will now have high quality assembled TV sets available.