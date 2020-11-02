Entertainment

Modi government giving 40 thousand rupees for daughters’ marriage? Know what is the reality of ‘Pradhan Mantri Kanya Marriage Scheme’?

November 2, 2020
3 Min Read

Everything we read or see on social media is true? A lot of misinformation and fake news are also full on social media. Now in a video message it is being claimed that the central government is giving up to 40,000 rupees for their marriage under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kanya Marriage Scheme’. Regarding this, it was said on behalf of PIB Fact Check that the government is not running any such scheme and this claim is fake. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Rail fare to increase in festive season? Learn what the railway said by issuing a statement …

Earlier also in another video, it was being claimed that the central government was depositing Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand in the bank accounts of all women under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’.

In PIB FactCheck too, this claim turned out to be fake and it was told that no such scheme is being run by the Central Government.

In another video, it was being claimed that the central government was depositing ₹ 90,000 in the bank accounts of all under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana’. PIB Fact Check has also called this claim as fake. It was told by the PIB that the Central Government is not running any such scheme.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) started this fact-checking branch (PIB Fact Check) in December 2019 to curb the misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. It has been claimed that its purpose is to ‘identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.