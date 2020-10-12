Modi government giving opportunity to buy cheap gold from today, know where, at what rate and how will be able to buy

Sovereign Gold Bond: Just before the festive season, the Modi government is once again giving you the opportunity to buy cheap gold (Gold News). Yes, it can be purchased from today under the government’s Sovereign Gold Bond scheme. You can invest in this scheme today i.e. from October 12 to October 16, under the seventh series of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Gold Bond News). Let us tell you that under Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, you do not get gold in physical form. Also Read – Gold Price Today 11 October 2020: Gold gives huge profits in eight months, now prices are falling sharply, see today’s price before shopping

What will be the price per gram

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the sovereign gold bond price at Rs 5,051 per gram (Sone Ka Bhav). The series of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21- Seven will be open from October 12 to October 16. RBI said in a statement, 'The price of the bond has been fixed at Rs. 5,051 per gram based on the average closing price of 999 purity gold in the last three trading days of the last week from the subscription period.'

In consultation with RBI, it has been decided to give a rebate of Rs 50 per gram to investors applying online and making payments through digital medium. The central bank said, "The price of gold bonds for such investors will be Rs. 5,001 per gram." Let us know that the eighth episode of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2020-21 series will open from November 9 to November 13. RBI is issuing Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 on behalf of Government of India.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond?

Gold bonds can be taken in multiples of 1 gram of gold. Its duration is 8 years and after five years it also has the option to exit. A minimum of one gram of gold can be invested in Gold Bond and the maximum investment limit for the common man is four kilograms. At the same time, the limit is four kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trust.

In this scheme, the investor does not get gold in physical form in Sovereign Gold Bond. It is safer than physical gold. As far as purity is concerned, its accuracy can also be doubted due to being in electronic form. Also, this gold bond is also tax free.

Where and how to get

You must have a PAN to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. This can be done by all commercial banks (except RRB, Small Finance Bank, Payment Bank), Post Office, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or direct agents. You can apply through

