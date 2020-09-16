Modi government has brought these three bills for farmers, JP Nadda said – these bills will increase the price of crops

BJP President JP Nadda said on Wednesday that the three bills related to farmers (Agriculture Bill) which the Union Government has brought in Parliament are very revolutionary. These bills are going to bring changes at the ground level and this will change the picture of the farmers. He said that the opposition of the Congress to all the three Bills exposes its double character. Explain that in the current Monsoon Session of the Central Government Parliament, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services related to farmers and necessary The Goods (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been brought. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Also Read – Chidambaram lashed out at the government, said- ‘India is such a unique parliamentary democracy where questions are not allowed’

These Bills are very far-sighted. They are in the process of being passed as Acts in the Parliament. These Bills will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers. These Bills will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector: BJP national president JP Nadda https://t.co/CLoSWmH5Lu

– ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Addressing a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, Nadda claimed that these three bills are very far-sighted and that these three bills are very important and beneficial in boosting investment in agriculture sector. These bills will prove to increase the prices of farmers’ produce at a very fast pace.

He said, “All the three bills will work to give new freedom to the farmers. After this, the farmer will have the freedom to sell his produce. These three bills are very revolutionary and will bring changes at the ground level. This will change the picture of the farmers, change the fate, there will be a fundamental change in their conditions. The product will get its fair price. ”Nadda alleged that the Congress is opposing these bills today, while making similar promises as part of its manifesto to woo farmers in elections.

He alleged, “Congress opposition to Bills is nothing but politics. This is his double face. His job is to do politics in everything. Congress knows nothing except politics. What the Modi government is doing through these bills was promised by the Congress in its manifesto. ‘He claimed that the Congress was opposing the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and wooing the farmers Let’s put it in my manifesto. She alleged, “Today she is misleading the world. She is lying. This is the politics of Congress.

