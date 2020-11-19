Modi government honors Corona warriors, five seats of MBBS reserved for their children

Children of COVID warriors to get reservation in MBBS, BDS admissions: Central government has given a big relief to the children of those who lost their lives in the war against Corona. The Modi government has decided to give reservation in the admission of children of such warriors to MBBS and BDS. The government has decided to reserve five seats of MBBS syllabus for the children of Corona warriors from the quota of the center in the teaching session 2020-21. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the move aims to honor the Corona warriors who died due to Kovid-19 or during epidemic-related duty. Also Read – Salman Khan’s family is under threat of Corona !, Staff became Kovid-19, Bhaijaan isolates himself with family

The Union Health Ministry has added a new category 'Children of Corona warriors' to the guidelines for admission in MBBS from the quota of the Center. The Medical Council Committee will select these students through online applications filled on the basis of the rank obtained in NEET-2020 conducted by the National Examination Academy.

Health Ministry approves new category for selection & nomination of candidates from 'Wards of COVID Warriors' under Central Pool MBBS / BDS seats for 2020-21 "It will honor the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly," says Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Harshvardhan said, “It will be an honor to sacrifice the Corona warriors who have selflessly performed their duty and human religion.”

Underlining that the definition of ‘corona warrior’ was fixed by the government only during the announcement of Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme, the minister said, “Corona warrior includes all health workers, including community health workers, who Kovid-19 is directly caring for the patients or because of which their lives are in danger. ”

He said, it includes “State / Central Government Hospitals, Autonomous Hospitals of Central / State / UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance and employees of hospitals fixed by the Center for control of COVID-19, employees of private hospitals, holidays. Received / volunteers / local urban bodies / contract workers / daily laborers / temporary workers / outsourced workers etc. will all come. “The criteria for admission will be decided by the state and the union territory.