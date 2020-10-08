Modi government is doing everything possible to keep the roar of the air force warriors: Shah

new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the courage and perseverance of the soldiers on Air Force Day on Thursday and said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing everything possible to maintain the roar of its mighty warriors. The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. The Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day today. Also Read – IAF DAY 2020: Rafael, Sukhoi and Tejas show off stamina, jaguar-chinook’s roar hits sky, see photos

Shah tweeted, "Happy Air Force Day". From protecting our skies to brave jawans of the Air Force who have helped in odd circumstances, the country has served the country with courage and perseverance. Still working."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of 88th Indian Air Force Day, saluted the "brave warriors" of the country and said that his courage, valor and dedication towards the nation is inspiring everyone. He said that the Air Force's bravehearts not only protect the Indian skies from enemies, but also carry out their role in the service of humanity in the event of disaster.

He tweeted, "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity at the time of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharti will inspire everyone."