Modi government is giving 10 thousand rupees to every family under ‘PM Funds’? Know what is the reality …

PIB Fact Check: The trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased significantly amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. Repeated appeals have also been made on behalf of the government not to believe in forgery. People are told not to trust such misleading news until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by the Government's PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news.

On the other hand, in a viral post on social media, it is being claimed that the Government of India is providing 10,000 to each family under 'PM Funds'. Let us know what is the truth of this news. In PIB's fact check, this news was found to be fake and it was told that no such announcement has been made by the government.

Claim: – In a post viral on social media, it is being claimed that the Government of India is providing ₹ 10,000 to each family under ‘PM Funds’.#PIBFactCheck: – This claim is fake. The Government of India has not made any such announcement nor does any fund like ‘PM Funds’ exist. pic.twitter.com/iWB883iDQq Also Read – Pfizer claims vaccine to be 90% effective, but side effects start appearing in volunteers – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 13, 2020

PIB Fact Check tweeted, 'In a post viral on social media it is being claimed that the Government of India is providing 10,000 to each family under' PM Funds'. This claim is fake. The Government of India has not made any such announcement nor does any fund like 'PM Funds' exist. PIB Fact Check checks the veracity of the news on social media and alerts people.

A day ago, in a news, it was being claimed that in view of the growing case of Corona, a lockdown would be imposed again in the entire country from December 1. However, this was misinformation. The PIB has told people not to trust it through their fact checks.

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of # COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020

PIB tweeted, ‘In a tweet allegedly posted by a major media outlet, the government is going to re-implement the nationwide lockdown from December 1 due to the increasing number of # COVID19 cases in the country #PIBFactCheck : This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the government.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms.’